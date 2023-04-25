Greentube releases new title Egyptian Underworld

The company introduced the Sync ‘N’ Spin mechanic, in order to capture the imaginations of players around the world.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is inviting players to take a journey to the afterlife where spirits, gods and reels collide in its latest release, Egyptian Underworld.

This 5-reel, All Ways title introduces a captivating new Sync ‘N’ Spin mechanic that sees all winning symbols respin, allowing for new wins to continually pay out. This only ends when no new winning combinations can be formed on the game reels.

Multiplier icons sit atop the reels and gauges are filled when wins with matching symbols occur. Once an icon is fully lit following two wins, players automatically receive 10 free spins with the corresponding multiplier applied to all wins.

During the bonus any golden eagle symbols that land on the reels grow a multiplier ladder increasing the overall prize values. In addition, each completed multiplier icon awards a further five free spins.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “Greentube has become synonymous with unforgettable Egyptian-themed games and we are absolutely thrilled to have developed yet another exciting addition to that roster.”

“In addition to delivering another first-class slot, we are also extremely excited to debut our Sync ‘N’ Spin mechanic that we hope will capture the imaginations of players around the world.”