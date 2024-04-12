Lottoland gains German licence for online lottery brokerage

Lottoland Deutschland will distribute state-licensed lotteries in the country.

Germany.- Lottoland Deutschland has finally gained approval to launch its online lottery brokerage in Germany, apparently putting an end to its long stand-off with the German gambling regulator. Lottoland was the first company to be singled out for blocking order by the GGL last year.

The German regulator had singled out Malta-based Lottoland for its first enforcement action, arguing that it was particularly dangerous because its product could be confused with a licensed lottery. However, the Higher Administrative Court of Rhineland-Palatinate in Koblenz ruled that the blocking order was illegal.

Lottoland has announced that it has now gained a German licence covering Lottoland-deutschland.de and Lottohelden-deutschland.de, allowing it to distribute state-licensed lotteries online in the country. It joins a market with players such as Lotto24, Faber Lotto, Lottobay and Next Lotto. It has also applied for a licence for sports betting and online slots.

Lottoland Deutschland managing director Magnus von Zitzewitz said: “We are delighted that our licence application has finally been approved by the Joint Gaming Authority of the German federal states after intensive examination by the federal states.”