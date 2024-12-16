Greco partners with Bad Hombre Gaming 

Through this partnership, Greco will integrate its Gameplay Risk Engine into Bad Hombre’s gaming and crypto platform.

Press release.- Greco, the provider of gameplay risk management solutions, has officially partnered with Bad Hombre Gaming to integrate its Gameplay Risk Engine into Bad Hombre’s gaming and crypto platform.

This strategic partnership will empower Bad Hombre Gaming to strengthen player insights, streamline operational strategies, and optimise risk management across its portfolio of white-label partners.

Bad Hombre is recognised for its innovation in the crypto gaming space and its advanced suite of gaming platforms, sportsbooks, and multi-currency financial tools. With Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine now part of its offering, Bad Hombre Gaming can deliver unparalleled risk management strategies to its partners.

Hugh Casey, CPO of Bad Hombre Gaming, said: “Integrating Greco’s powerful gameplay risk insights into our platform demonstrates our continued focus on technological innovation and operational efficiency. This partnership enables us to offer enhanced player risk evaluation, improved performance, and better analysis of risks.”

Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine provides operators with real-time insights using theoretical value modelling and behavioural risk analysis, enabling early decision-making to minimise risks, improve player experiences, and cut operational costs.

Ozric Vondervelden, co-founder and CEO of Greco, commented: “Partnering with Bad Hombre Gaming is an exciting step forward. Their innovative approach to gaming aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge risk management solutions. We’re confident this partnership will create significant value for their platform, players, and operational goals”.