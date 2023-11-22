Greco and iGP forge partnership to fight bonus abuse

iGP and its partners will benefit from Greco's deep expertise in bonus abuse management.

Press release.- Greco, the pioneering gaming risk management platform, has entered into an exciting partnership with renowned gaming solutions provider iGaming Platform (iGP), promising unmatched real-time insight into bonus abuse.

Through this collaboration, iGP and its partners will benefit from Greco’s deep expertise in bonus abuse management. Moving away from outdated manual methods, Greco uses AI to actively monitor gameplay, ensuring efficient and accurate insights.

The platform immediately identifies risks and alerts players via in-game notifications, significantly reducing bonus abuse attempts. Repeat offenders are subject to automated actions, ensuring a holistic gaming environment where a minority don’t ruin the experience for everyone. Initial beneficiaries of this integration include BetGoals, TouchCasino and Woombet among others. However, the solution is available to all iGP partners.

Having launched over 40 casinos, partnered with over 100 gaming operators and handled over €500m in monthly wagers, Malta-based iGP’s exponential growth underlines its industry prominence.

Mario Pizikas, Risk, Fraud and Payment Operations Manager at IGP, commented: “We’re committed to ensuring that genuine players aren’t hindered by a few rogue players. Greco’s innovative platform reinforces our promise of a trustworthy online gaming experience”.

Ozric Vondervelden, CEO of Greco, added: “We are dedicated to creating a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for both players and operators. Teaming up with iGP embodies this vision, combining our advanced tools to prevent bonus abuse with iGP’s outstanding gaming platform”.