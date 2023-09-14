Greco welcomes Dan Morrison as director of new business

Dan Morrison assumes pivotal role as Director of New Business at Greco, bolstering its innovative approach to combat igaming bonus abuse and transform industry standards.

Press release.- Greco is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Morrison as director of New Business. As Greco gears up for a phase of dynamic growth, this strategic addition to the team underscores Greco’s commitment to enhancing its innovative solutions and extending its market footprint.

Dan has been appointed to lead the new business development at Greco. Dan will spearhead Greco’s new business initiatives, and execute Greco’s go-to-market strategy. With over 15 years of experience in the igaming industry, Morrison has a proven track record of creating tailored solutions that empower partners to achieve operational excellence.

The igaming industry loses billions of dollars a year due to bonus abuse, which has a negative impact on the user experience, including prolonged withdrawal times, content restrictions, reduced bonuses, and onerous terms. Reactive enforcement measures have also tarnished the industry’s reputation.

With a notable history of helping over 40 top-tier operators in the battle against bonus abuse and a decade-long research focus, the Greco platform seamlessly incorporates this expertise into its product offerings.

Unlike time-consuming manual processes, Greco uses advanced AI to monitor gameplay in real time, overcoming human limitations such as knowledge gaps and errors. It proactively detects and deters risks through pop-ups to the player, eliminating bonus abuse attempts. Persistent offenders trigger automated actions and audits. This proactive approach avoids penalising all players for the actions of a few, resulting in improved withdrawal times, content, bonuses, and terms.

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Morrison stated, “I’m thrilled to join Greco and contribute to solving bonus abuse – We are addressing a colossal issue in the industry, truly bringing about a game-changing transformation.

“As we gear up for SBC Barcelona, I’m looking forward to engaging with global operators and discussing how Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine fills a critical gap in their risk management strategy, enabling them to proactively combat bonus abuse, saving time, money, and enhancing their users experience.”

Ozric Vondervelden, CEO of Greco, commented, “This was never an easy problem to solve, but it has been an immensely rewarding pursuit. Thanks to the support of our exceptional beta partners, we have had the luxury of dedicating nearly all of our efforts to product development over the past 2 years. We are now ready to introduce Greco to the wider market, and I cannot think of a better-suited individual than Dan to lead this charge.”

The appointment of Morrison is a significant step forward for Greco as the company continues to expand. With Morrison’s leadership, Greco is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the iGaming risk management landscape.