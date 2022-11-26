Greco obtains licence for gameplay risk management product in New Jersey

The firm has registered as a vendor in the state.

US.- Greco has obtained a licence to supply its gameplay risk engine product to New Jersey’s gaming operators. The London-based company has registered as a vendor in the state. It will provide its product to the New-Jersey-located arm of Resorts Casino & Hotel, Resorts Digital Gaming.

Resorts Digital Gaming CEO Ed Andrewes said: “The fact that Greco is now registered as a vendor is great news for us and other operators in the state. Greco’s risk engine will enable us to combat one of the biggest challenges we’re facing now, and we are looking forward to leveraging off their considerable experience in the European market.”

Resorts Digital Gaming uses geolocation data firm GeoComply’s Chargeback Integrator (GCI) to deal with credit card chargebacks. The tool aims to fight fraudulent credit card chargebacks by identifying which device placed a bet and where.

The solution combines GeoComply’s geolocation data and analytics with Accertify. When a transaction is made, GCI will automatically produce a Compelling Evidence Report that will identify the device from which a bet was placed.

New Jersey gambling revenue drops slightly in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $445.7m, down 0.7 per cent compared to October 2021’s $483.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $220.6m, down 7.1 per cent compared to $237.5m in October 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $2.36bn, up 10.3 per cent compared to $2.14bn at the same point last year.

The online gaming win was $147.2m, up 15.9 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $1.37bn, up 22.3 per cent from $1.37bn in the prior-year period. Sports wagering gross revenue was $77.9m, down 7.4 per cent from $84.2m in September 2021. Revenue stands at $594.8m for the year-to-date – a 7.3 per cent decline when compared to $641.9m for the prior period.