Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to open on June 20

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the inauguration of its Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on June 20. With an investment of approximately $1bn, Great Canadian Toronto is one of the largest private sector projects in Ontario and is expected to generate over $500m in economic impact.

Located adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack near the interchange of Highways 401 and 427, it features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games. The Vegas-style casino will offer VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks. There will be a 400-room hotel, a 5,000-person live entertainment venue and on-site dining options.

Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our highly anticipated new casino will open on June 20. With meticulous attention to detail, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences, our landmark entertainment resort is a game-changer in Toronto.”

Great Canadian Entertainment recently announced an exclusive partnership with the live entertainment company Live Nation Canada to bring music and comedy to its venues. Live Nation Canada becomes the casino operator’s exclusive booking agent.

In November, Great Canadian Entertainment appointed Matthew Anfinson as CEO. Previously chief operating officer, he succeeded Anthony “Tony” Rodio, who retired. Great Canadian has appointed Jordan Banks as its first executive chairperson.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.