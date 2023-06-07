Great Canadian Entertainment partners with Live Nation Canada

The companies have signed a deal to bring music and comedy to Canadian venues.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced an exclusive partnership with the live entertainment company Live Nation Canada to bring music and comedy to its venues. Live Nation Canada becomes the casino operator’s exclusive booking agent.

The deal includes the 5,000-capacity The Theatre, which will open at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The $1bn new entertainment resort will open its doors this summer at the intersection of Highways 401 and 427.

It deal also covers The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort, River Rock Casino Resort, Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick and The Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

Gavin Whiteley, chief marketing officer at Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Live Nation Canada, the premier live entertainment promoter in the world. This partnership will bring some of the biggest and most exciting artists to our exceptional venues, providing guests with unforgettable experiences they will cherish for years to come.”

Last year, Great Canadian Entertainment named Matthew Anfinson as the new CEO of the company. Previously chief operating officer, he succeeded Anthony “Tony” Rodio, who is retiring. Great Canadian also appointed Jordan Banks as its first executive chairperson.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.