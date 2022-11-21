Great Canadian Entertainment names Matthew Anfinson as new CEO

Anfinson succeeds Tony Rodio as chief executive officer.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has appointed Matthew Anfinson as the new CEO of the company. Previously chief operating officer, he succeeds Anthony “Tony” Rodio, who is retiring. Great Canadian has also appointed Jordan Banks as its first executive chairperson.

Previously, Anfinson was senior vice president of operations at Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas. He also held leadership roles for Harrah’s in their midwestern US markets.

Alex van Hoek, chairperson of the board of Great Canadian and partner at Apollo, said: “On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and Great Canadian’s team members, we want to thank Tony for his outstanding leadership. Tony has guided the company through a transformative period of recovery and growth, while navigating the industry-wide challenges of Covid-19. His contributions to Great Canadian will be valued by the Company, our team members and our guests for many years to come.

“We are also pleased to name Matthew as CEO, whom we are excited to have lead Great Canadian in its next chapter. Matthew is a North American leader in our industry with a deep understanding of the business. He has been responsible for driving top-line growth across all 25 of our properties and has held leadership roles in operations, marketing and analytics.”

Anfinson commented: “It is an enormous privilege to lead Great Canadian Entertainment, especially at this defining juncture of the Company as we set a new industry standard for gaming and entertainment in Canada. We are incredibly excited to bring to market what will be among the premier casino resorts in North America in 2023 with the projects currently underway at Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Woodbine, as well as new innovative programs and initiatives that will drive growth at our other properties and in local communities across the country.”

Banks will be appointed as the first executive chairperson of the company. He is a leading technology, sports, and media executive, having worked most recently as the president of Rogers Sports & Media, and as the VP and country director of Facebook and Instagram in Canada. He was also the CEO of JumpTV.

Banks said: “I am excited to join the Great Canadian team at such an exciting time for the company, and as the expectations of our guests and stakeholders continue to evolve across the gaming and entertainment landscapes. I look forward to being part of the team that will meet and exceed those expectations in new and innovative ways.”

In September, Apollo Global Management affiliate Apollo Funds completed its acquisition of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation in a $2.5bn deal. The purchase means that Apollo now has control over 25 casinos located in Ontario, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and New Brunswick.