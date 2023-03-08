Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to open this summer

The new Great Canadian Entertainment resort is located at the intersection of Highways 401 and 427.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced that its $1bn new entertainment resort will be named Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. It will open its doors this summer at the intersection of Highways 401 and 427.

The 33-acre Vegas-style casino will offer a 400-room hotel, a 5,000-seat live entertainment venue and multiple dining options. The existing Casino Woodbine will continue to operate with no interruption until Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto debuts its new destination.

Matthew Anfinson, chief executive officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We see this as an unprecedented opportunity to introduce an entirely new, world-class experience in Canada that will bring together the best in casino gaming, exceptional live entertainment, dining, and accommodation in one very special place.

“We are very excited to reveal more about what this landmark destination will feature and what our guests can expect in the coming weeks, including the announcement of an opening date. This project has been several years in the making, and we are thrilled that we are close to bringing it to life.”

In November, Great Canadian Entertainment appointed Matthew Anfinson as CEO. Previously chief operating officer, he succeeded Anthony “Tony” Rodio, who retired. Great Canadian has appointed Jordan Banks as its first executive chairperson.

Kambi Group has signed a multi-year partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment to provide its leading on-property sportsbook to 10 of the operator’s casinos in the province of Ontario. The agreement sees Great Canadian launch a Kambi-powered sportsbook across its portfolio of properties in the Canadian province, including at the new Pickering Casino Resort.