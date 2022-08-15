FSB secures regulatory approval in South Dakota

Approved by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the firm can now offer its sports wagering services to partners in the state.

US.- Sports betting and igaming service provider FSB has announced that it has secured regulatory approval from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to launch its services in the midwestern US state. The firm can now offer its sports wagering services to partners in the Deadwood city area.

Dave McDowell, chief executive officer at FSB, said: “This exciting news is another strong step forward for FSB in North America and continues the rapid momentum we’ve enjoyed in the region in 2022.

“The smooth approval from the SDCG pays a huge tribute to the quality of our technology, services and people and as a true Tier 1 global supplier puts us in a strong position to play a leading role in South Dakota and other key regulated global markets in the months and years ahead.”

The approval comes some months after FSB became one of the first suppliers to receive regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in Canada. With a supplier licence, FSB is able to work with approved operators in Ontario.

Last year, FSB announced a sports wagering agreement with slot machine operator AG Trucano (AGT). The deal sees FSB’s self-service betting kiosks distributed across 11 AGT-operated casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota.