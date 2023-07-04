Gila River Resorts opens BetMGM sportsbook at Santan Mountain Casino in Arizona

Gila River Resorts & Casinos and BetMGM have opened a 7,000 square feet BetMGM sportsbook in Arizona.

US.- Gila River Resorts & Casinos and BetMGM have opened a sportsbook at the new Santan Mountain Casino in Arizona. The 7,000 square feet BetMGM sports betting location is the largest sportsbook in the state.

The new sportsbook features eight self-service betting kiosks, four betting windows, a 130-foot LED screen, a DJ booth and individual and booth seating.

The new casino features floor-to-ceiling windows, 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, 813 slot machines, 25 table games, and event space. It also offers food from Mein Dish, Upper Deck Deli and Honey & Vine. BetMGM is now partnered with Gila River in four of the company’s casinos, with the other three sportsbooks at Vee Quiva, Wild Horse Pass, and Lone Butte.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, said: “It is fantastic to see our partnership with Gila River continue to grow throughout Arizona. The BetMGM Sportsbook at Santan Mountain is in a beautiful location and will provide an exciting atmosphere for sports fans in the area.”

In Ohio, BetMGM is relocating its retail sportsbook from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati to a venue at the new riverfront entertainment district The Banks, on the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way. This move is part of BetMGM’s partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona sports betting handle hits $535m in April

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $535m in April, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 4.5 per cent compared to the same period 2022. Arizona became the fastest state to surpass $10bn in sports wagering handle.

From the total, 99 per cent of bets were made online, while retail locations accepted the approximate $4.6m of remaining bets in Arizona. The state currently has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.