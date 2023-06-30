Arizona sports betting handle hits $535m in April

The state’s sports betting handle rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $535m in April, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 4.5 per cent compared to the same period 2022. Arizona became the fastest state to surpass $10bn in sports wagering handle.

From the total, 99 per cent of bets were made online, while retail locations accepted the approximate $4.6m of remaining bets in Arizona. The state currently has 17 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sports betting locations.

Sportsbook operators reported $49.2m in gross revenue prior to deductions in April, resulting in a statewide hold of 9.2 per cent.

The state collected privilege fees totaling over $3.4m in April, resulting in over $46m in privilege fees collected since the start of legal operations.

