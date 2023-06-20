Gila River Resorts & Casinos to celebrate new casino opening in Arizona

Santan Mountain Casino will host an opening event on June 30 and July 1.

US.- Gila River Resorts & Casinos is to hold an opening event for its newest location in Arizona, Santan Mountain Casino, on June 30 and July 1. The opening festivities are a culmination of a 20-month $180m project designed and built by Steelman Partners, PENTA Building Group and Tynan Group, bringing more than 700 new jobs to the east valley.

The new property features floor-to-ceiling windows, 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, 813 slot machines, 25 table games, BetMGM Sportsbook, and event space. It also offers food from Mein Dish, Upper Deck Deli and Honey & Vine.

During the celebrations, country music star Gabby Barrett will perform. Drone shows will follow the concerts in the outdoor garden.

Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos, said: “We are excited to break the mold with traditional casinos and bring a stunning new property to our loyal guests. With views of the Santan Mountains, modern touches, and elevated amenities, there is not a gaming destination like this in the state of Arizona. The growth aligns perfectly with the enterprise’s mission of driving economic stability for the Gila River Indian Community and the State of Arizona.”

The new casino was approved through the state’s reinstated and amended gaming compact in May 2021 and broke ground on December 2021.

Arizona sports betting handle hits $644m in March

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $644m in March, according to a report by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 6 per cent compared to February’s $609m and makes March 2023 the second-highest month since the launch of sports betting in Arizona in September 2021.

The state collected privilege fees totalling over $3.7m, resulting in $43m in privilege fees since the start of legal operations.