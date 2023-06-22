BetMGM to relocate retail sportsbook in Ohio

BetMGM will move its sportsbook in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

US.- BetMGM is relocating its retail sportsbook in Ohio from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati to a venue at the new riverfront entertainment district The Banks, on the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way. This move is part of BetMGM’s partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

The new venue will be open year-round and not just on game days. It will have a Nation Kitchen & Bar, the fourth local location for the Cincinnati-based restaurant.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “We are thrilled to expand BetMGM’s offering in Ohio. The Reds and Nation Kitchen & Bar are great partners and together we’re building a premier entertainment venue that we can’t wait to see filled with fans.”

Reds chief financial officer Doug Healy stated in a press release: “Bringing BetMGM and Nation Kitchen & Bar together adds another exciting destination to our vibrant downtown. This Nation Kitchen & Bar brings best-in-class food service from one of Cincinnati’s best eateries and BetMGM brings best in sports gaming experience.”

The Nation restaurant will be open to all ages, while the sportsbook area will be accessible only to those 21 and older. The BetMGM Sportsbook will feature several betting windows as well as self-service betting kiosks and televisions broadcasting live sports.

