Gila River Casino names Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder as brand ambassador

US.- The Gila River Indian Community’s Gila River Resorts & Casinos (GRRC) has partnered with Phoenix Suns starter Jae Crowder. The NBA player is the first professional athlete to sign a deal with the company as a brand ambassador.

To start the deal, Jae Crowder will host the Summer Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. The Gila River Indian Community currently owns and operates two other locations in Arizona: Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva. A fourth venue, Santan Mountain, is expected to open later this year.

Dominic Orozco, president and chief marketing officer at Gila River Resorts & Casinos, said: “Jae Crowder is a bossman, and we are honored to have him as our first-ever brand icon. Gila River is celebrating its new resorts designation in a big way with Jae. His talent, drive, and vision with his business manager, Josh Mason, is unmatched. We are excited to welcome Jae as our new teammate to the Gila River family.”

Jae Crowder commented: “I have a vision of growing with Gila River as we have a lot of things in common. Being an athlete at the highest level with one of the best teams in the NBA, it is important to grow my local relationships with people whom I am comfortable with and believe in.”

Gila River breaks ground on new casino in Arizona

The Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) broke ground on a new casino south of Chandler, Arizona, in October. Santan Mountain, which will be GRIC’s fourth casino, was approved through the state’s reinstated and amended gaming compact last May.

The 160-acre, $150m project will feature more than 850 slots and table games, a BetMGM Sportsbook and multiple dining options. Games will include mini-baccarat, craps, roulette. There will also be a High Limit Gaming Salon.

The sportsbook will feature multiple TVs so guests can have a drink and bet on live sports. A hotel may be added down the line.

