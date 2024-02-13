GeoComply reports 22.3% rise in geolocation checks on Super Bowl weekend

The company has released stats on the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

US.- GeoComply has released stats on the weekend’s Super Bowl action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Over the weekend, it saw 8.5 million active accounts across all states where online sports betting is legal. That’s a 15 per cent increase compared with last year’s Super Bowl.

In the two weeks leading up to the match, 1.77 million new users signed up for legal online sports betting accounts. Meanwhile, there was a 22.3 per cent increase in geolocation checks.

Read also: 68 million Americans to wager $23.1bn on Super Bowl LVIII

GeoComply CEO Anna Sainsbury said: “The continued transition to the legal market set the stage for a historic first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and the record-breaking results we saw did not disappoint. We are proud to help foster the growth of a regulated industry that puts accountability, security and player protection at the forefront.

“Compliance drives our mission, and with that commitment, we strive to help our customers reliably and responsibly expand the player funnel and boost their businesses. Every year the legal market grows is good news for consumers and states and bad news for illegal offshore sportsbooks that become marginalised.”