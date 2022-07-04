Sportsbook software provider Altenar gains Ontario licence

The company received the licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Canada.- Sportsbook software provider Altenar has received an Ontario licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). As it expands and develops its business worldwide, the firm gained various licences authorisations in different regulated jurisdictions in which Altenar operates.

The firm will now provide sportsbook solutions to operators in the Canadian province, an opportunity that the company hopes “will inspire further innovation for Altenar’s product”. The firm will offer procedures designed to prevent fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing, with identity verification measures in place for all new players in Ontario’s market, which opened on April 4.

Altenar confirmed, in a statement, that it has taken “all the necessary measures in order to protect its clients against possible cyber attacks by ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its components is maintained at all times. We need to make our product better and better in order to maintain our position in the pantheon of best providers worldwide.”

In June, Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars launched in Ontario after gaining full registration to operate in the Canadian province from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The registration covers PokerStars’ three verticals of poker, casino, and sport. The AGCO issued the approval to PokerStars via parent company TSG Interactive Canada. The licence is effective from June 8, 2022, to June 7, 2024.

Super Group was also approved to launch four online casino brands in Ontario. It will launch Jackpot City, Royal Vegas, Ruby Fortune, and Spin Casino. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved licences for all four brands.

Altenar joins forces with sTech Technology to position itself in the UK

Last year, Altenar signed a partnership with global software company STech Technology with the intention of expanding its market in the UK. STech Technology is a global technology-driven software company that solves complex problems by helping its clients strengthen their core technology, scale with flexibility and create digital experiences.