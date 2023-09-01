Galaxsys explores Keno patterns and their impact on winning

Galaxsys unlocks the secrets of Keno with winning patterns and strategies.

Opinion.- If you are an online gamer, you have definitely heard of Keno – a thrilling lottery-style game. Actually, Keno is not just a game – it’s your ticket to the thrill of predicting the numbers that could lead to jackpot winnings!

The exact origins of the Keno game are somewhat debated, but it is mostly believed to have originated in ancient China. Eventually, the game has become a global sensation found in land-based and online gaming casinos.

As with any other game type, Keno also has its secrets and strategies to maximize your winnings. In Keno, those secret weapons will be the Keno patterns and catches.

In this article, Galaxsys will take a very close look at some of the common patterns, examine how Keno catches work, and how you can use that information for a better chance of winning.

Understanding the basics of online Keno

Keno has relatively simple rules: You must select 1 to 20 numbers from the Keno card, and then X numbers will be drawn randomly. The pay table will determine how much you will be paid if any drawn numbers match your chosen numbers.

The aim is to match as many numbers as possible to increase the winnings. It’s important to remember that the payout percentages at each online casino can greatly vary.

The payout percentage is the money the casino pays you from the total bet amount. For instance, if a casino has a payout percentage of 95 per cent, this means that for every $100 bet, the casino pays out $95 to the players, and the remaining $5 is the casino’s profit.

Keno Catches – What are they?

Keno catches define the number of matches between the player’s selected numbers and the numbers drawn during the game. Each catch level shows a different number of matches, which determines the payout. The more matches you achieve, the higher your catch level and potential winnings.

Let’s review the following examples:

One Catch:

Example: Let’s imagine you select the number 8, and the number 8 is drawn during the game. This way, you have achieved one catch.

Two Catches:

For instance, you select the numbers 4 and 9, and both numbers are drawn in the game. This way, you have achieved two catches.

Three Catches:

You may select the numbers 2, 5, and 8. If all three of these numbers are drawn during the game, then you have achieved a three-catch.

Four Catches:

If you select the numbers 1, 3, 5, and 7, and all four digits are drawn in the game, you achieve a four-catch.

As you have already noticed, generally, the more matches you achieve, the higher your potential payout.

It’s important to note that the payouts for each catch level vary depending on the specific Keno game and the player’s chosen wager amount.

Wondering what’s the Math behind the online Keno game?

Understanding the math behind Keno involves knowing the definitions of odds and probabilities. Odds show how likely something is to happen, while probabilities provide the actual chance of it happening. In Keno, these numbers depend on how many possible outcomes there are and how many of those outcomes you are aiming for.

For Example:

Consider a Keno game where you select 10 numbers out of 80. The odds of matching all 10 numbers correctly are very low, as there are trillions of possible combinations. While the probability of hitting all 10 digits is exceedingly low, the potential payout reflects the rarity of such an outcome.

Expected Return to Players (ER):

The expected return to players is a mathematical concept that represents the average amount you can expect to win or lose over time. In Keno, the expected return relies on factors such as the number of spots chosen, the catch level, and the paytable.

Example:

Suppose a Keno game has an average return of 80% to players, indicating that, on average, players can expect to win back 80 per cent of their wagers over time. This means that for every $100 wagered, you can anticipate an average return of $80.

It’s important to note that this is an average, and individual results may vary significantly.

The House Edge:

House edge is the advantage that the casino holds. In other words, it is the difference between the expected return to players and 100 per cent. In Keno, as with most casino games, the house edge ensures that the casino maintains a long-term profit.

Example:

If a Keno game has a house edge of 20 per cent, it means that, on average, the casino retains 20 per cent of all wagers made by players over time. This percentage accounts for the casino’s operating costs and the profit it aims to generate.

Strategies and Keno Math:

While understanding the mathematics behind Keno is crucial, it’s equally important to recognize the limitations of strategies and patterns. Keno draws are determined by random number generation, making it almost impossible to predict or manipulate the outcome. Strategies and patterns, such as selecting hot or cold numbers or employing specific combinations, add an element of personalization but cannot change the fundamental odds of the game.

Example:

You might choose to select numbers that have been frequently drawn in recent games, believing they are “hot” numbers. While this strategy can create a sense of confidence, it does not impact the probability of those numbers being drawn again in the future. Each Keno draw is an independent event, and past results have no influence on future outcomes.

However, some players find that incorporating strategies and patterns into their gameplay can enhance their overall experience.

Most frequent methods and patterns in Keno

Selecting Hot or Cold Numbers: Some players believe in selecting numbers that have been frequently drawn in recent games (hot numbers) or avoiding numbers that have not appeared in a while (cold numbers).

Balanced Odd/Even Number Combinations: This strategy involves choosing an equal balance of odd and even numbers in the hope of increasing the likelihood of hitting a winning combination. While this approach creates a sense of balance, it does not alter the underlying odds of the game.

Consecutive Numbers: Some players go for consecutive numbers, such as 12, 13, 14, to form their patterns. While consecutive numbers can provide a sense of coherence and structure, statistically, each number still holds an equal chance of being drawn.

While Keno strategies and winning patterns may enhance the excitement and personalization of the game, when it comes to Keno winning patterns, there are several important factors to keep in mind.

Here are some key points to consider:

Keno is a Game of Chance: Despite the variety of patterns and strategies, it’s important to remember that Keno is mostly a game of chance. The outcome of each draw is determined by random number generation, making it unlikely to predict or manipulate the results with absolute certainty.

No Guaranteed Wins: Winning patterns in Keno do not guarantee consistent wins. While certain patterns may yield occasional successes, they cannot overcome the inherent odds of the game. Each number has an equal chance of being drawn, regardless of previous results or patterns utilized.

Enjoyment and Entertainment: Rather than solely focusing on winning patterns, it’s important to approach Keno with the mindset of entertainment. Enjoy the thrill of the game, the anticipation of the draw, and the social aspect of playing.

Personal Preference Matters: Every player has their own unique approach to Keno. Some may prefer to use patterns or strategies, while others rely on intuition or random number selection. Ultimately, choose a method that aligns with your preferences and brings enjoyment to your gameplay experience.

Practice with free versions: Many online casinos offer free versions of their games, allowing you to practice the Keno game. Galaxsys, for instance, has free demos of Keno games accessible to anyone who wishes to practice.

To conclude, Keno winning patterns can add excitement and personalization to the game, but it’s very important to approach them with a sense of awareness and a realistic perspective. To improve your chances of winning, you can study the game insights and try out some of the patterns while enjoying the entertainment it provides.

