Galaxsys attains game certification in Colombia and Greece

Galaxsys has secured global games certification in Latin America and Greece markets, marking a significant expansion of its offerings.

Press release.- Galaxsys has revealed today further global games certification in the Latin American and Greek markets. The popular games Crash, Crasher, Rocketon, and Cash Show are now available and certified in the Colombian market, and Crasher and F Mines for the Greek market.

Latin America and Continental Europe are growth markets for Galaxsys and their broader portfolio of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games that are preferred by players who enjoy quick winnings.

Gil Soffer, senior vice president of Sales and Business Development of Galaxsys, commented: “We are thrilled that our crash, Plinko, mines, instant, and other fast and skill games are certified in Colombia and Greece.

“These two jurisdictions are now part of a long list of regulated markets in Europe, LatAm, and Africa, where our games are available. The recent attendance at LatAm trade shows and iGB Live has successfully delivered new partners and a robust enquiry pipeline as these regions, together with Asia, are generating incredible growth opportunities for us from tier 1 and local operators alike.

We thank the relevant regulatory bodies for their trust in our commitment to high security, quality standards, and responsible gaming as we continue to make our games available in additional regulated markets.”