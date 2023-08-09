Galaxsys games now certified for Switzerland

Galaxsys shall continue to expand its multi-jurisdictional certification and licensing this year and into 2024.

The company keeps broadening its markets and bringing games that deliver player engagement and commercial and marketing opportunities.

Press release.- Galaxsys, a leading provider in the fast and skill games vertical, announced that the following games: Crasher, Crash, Cash Show, Rocketon, Fmines, Golden RA and Penalty have now been certified and are now available for the Swiss market.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development Gil Soffer said: “Galaxsys continues to expand its portfolio of twenty-six fast and skill games availability in multiple regulated markets. Our roadmap has been remarkable in a short time frame as we look to provide the best market access for our games for our tier-1 aggregators and operators alike.

“Galaxsys shall continue to expand its multi-jurisdictional certification and licensing this year and into 2024 and, as a business, continue its commitment to responsible gaming frameworks. Our product and compliance teams continue to work hard to ensure our games meet the exacting standards for certification and responsible gambling. We look forward to working with our partners in the Swiss market by bringing games that deliver player engagement and commercial and marketing opportunities for the operators and that their players enjoy our fast games.”

