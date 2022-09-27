FSB secures licence approval in Nevada

FSB has received licence approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

US.- Sports betting and igaming service provider FSB has received licensing approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). The Manufacturers and Information Service Provider licence will allow FSB to provide sports betting and online casino services. The NGCB unanimously recommended FSB for a licence earlier this month.

FSB chief executive Dave McDowell said: “Receiving our licence in this crucial, critical jurisdiction clearly captures the momentum we’re experiencing as a business at this moment.”

McDowell added: “We aspire to be part of the long-term sports betting story in Nevada and look forward to embracing this market opportunity and, in the long term, aspiring to disrupt the North America region generally with our tier-one tech stack.”

Ian Freeman, chief revenue officer at FSB, commented: “This is a hugely satisfying moment for us all at FSB. Securing a licence in Nevada was a central pillar of our long-term strategic plan for the North American region.“

In August, FSB announced that it had secured regulatory approval from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to launch its services in the midwestern US state. The firm can now offer its sports wagering services in the Deadwood city area.

The South Dakota approval came after FSB became one of the first suppliers to receive regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in Canada. With a supplier licence, FSB is able to work with approved operators in Ontario.

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.