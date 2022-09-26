Nevada regulator fines William Hill US over duplicate bets

William Hill’s system duplicated thousands of bets over a seven-year period

US.- The Nevada Gaming Commission has unanimously voted to fine William Hill US $100,000 for a series of infractions related to deficiencies in its sports betting system that affected more than 50,000 customers between 2015 and the end of 2021. The regulator found that its mobile wagering system produced duplicate wagers on some bets.

A system flaw in William Hill’s sports and cashless wagering system resulted in thousands of erroneous duplicate wagers over a seven-year period until December 2021. When customers complained in June 2021, the company failed to report it to regulators.

An internal investigation at William Hill identified approximately 42,000 incorrect duplicate losing wagers in Nevada and 13,000 duplicate winning bets. The erroneous winning wagers resulted in customer winnings of approximately $2m.

An attorney for William Hill has signed a stipulation of settlement, agreeing to pay a $100,000 fine.

