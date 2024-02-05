Fontainebleau Las Vegas to open Hall of Excellence

The resort will introduce a curated museum with memorabilia.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 9 to open its Hall of Excellence, which is a curated museum of memorabilia from Jim and Frann Gray, Tom Brady and The Tom Brady Family Collection, among others. Memorabilia in the Hall of Excellence will include Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings.

Fontainebleau Development chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer, Emmy award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will attend the event.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened on December 13. The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional amenities include a 96,500-square-foot retail area, a six-acre pool area and 550,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting space. Last week, Maurice Wooden was appointed as president of the resort.