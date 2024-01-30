Fontainebleau Las Vegas names Maurice Wooden as president

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened on December 13.

US.- Maurice Wooden has been appointed as president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which opened on December 13. Wooden replaces Mark Tricano.

With 36 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Wooden has served as principal executive officer and president of Wynn Las Vegas and as a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

His career at Wynn began in 2005 as executive vice president of Food and Beverage. He was later appointed chief operating officer before becoming a principal executive officer and president in 2013. He also served as president and chief operating officer at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas and as vice president of casino marketing at The Mirage Hotel and Casino and vice president of operations at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Fontainebleau Development chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer said: “Throughout his career, Maurice has proven himself as a leader dedicated to evolving the luxury hospitality experience on the Las Vegas Strip. His well-established track record along with his unparalleled consistency and a deep knowledge of the hospitality and gaming industries instill an exceptional level of confidence in us as we continue the development and refinement of our Las Vegas property.

“Maurice will be an excellent steward of our brand, its culture, and heritage; and we eagerly anticipate his leadership in driving the growth and development of Fontainebleau Las Vegas as we continue our focus on an excellent guest experience.”

Wooden commented: “It is extraordinarily invigorating and a tremendous honor to take on the responsibility of leading an incredible team during this defining moment in Las Vegas. The rich history and cultural alignment with this iconic brand resonate with my own passions and I’m looking forward to building on the 70 years of incredible culture that Fontainebleau has established.

“Fontainebleau Development conceived this resort with a unique, independent vision that sets it apart from everything there is and anything there has ever been on the Strip. This role presents me with a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with a world-class executive team to enhance our Las Vegas community and to contribute to the growth of the Fontainebleau brand for the future.”

It’s been reported that Mark Tricano, who was appointed as president in June to oversee the resort’s opening and initial operations, will continue to be part of the company and will report to Wooden.

The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool area, 550,000-square-feet of customisable and indoor-outdoor meeting space.

Temporary Circa Sportsbook opens at Silverton Casino Lodge

The Circa Sportsbook opened at the Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. A temporary venue will run until the permanent sportsbook opens in March. Located adjacent to the Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, it has two betting windows, two self-service betting kiosks and four TV screens displaying odds.

It’s Circa Sports’ fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and its first in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,600 square feet permanent sportsbook will feature various seating options, a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks.