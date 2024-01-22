BetMGM launches Super Bowl ad campaign

The ad features Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Vince Vaughn.

US.- BetMGM has launched the first of a three-part campaign leading up to the company’s first Super Bowl television spot. The series features former quarterback Tom Brady, former ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky and actor Vince Vaughn. The ads were created with the agency Highdive.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, said: “This year’s Big Game is our moment to put BetMGM front and center of the largest audience in sports. Our first-ever Big Game commercial showcases Las Vegas as home for the game as well as what we consider to be BetMGM’s home. We couldn’t be happier with the talent we have assembled for the ad, and the connection they have to our brand.”

The Super Bowl will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. FanDuel has signed up Rob Gronkowski for its 2024 Super Bowl campaign, Kick of Destiny 2.