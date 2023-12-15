Fontainebleau Las Vegas finally held its opening ceremony on December 13

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-storey luxury venue, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

US.- Fontainebleau Development hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 13 to celebrate the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer was joined by executives, local government officials, community dignitaries and VIPs.

Soffer joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on stage to receive the Key to the Strip. Fontainebleau Development and Fontainebleau Las Vegas were honoured with the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from senator Jacky Rosen, a Certificate of Special Congressional Commendation from representative Dina Titus and an official proclamation from assemblyman Howard Watts III.

Soffer said: “Welcome to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas era. Today, we open our doors to the world and welcome our first guests to experience the pinnacle of luxury hospitality. It’s fitting that Las Vegas is a city of dreams and possibilities, as this resort stands as a symbol of perseverance, our unwavering commitment to excellence, and our belief in the transformative power of genuine, world-class hospitality.”

The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool area, 550,000-square-feet of customisable and indoor-outdoor meeting space.

In November, the resort began taking dining reservations for its restaurants ahead of its opening. The resort will eventually host 36 restaurants and bars, with some to open in 2024.

Construction started on what was then called the Fontainebleau in 2007 but ended when the $2bn project went bankrupt. It was bought by billionaire investor Carl Icahn and left for years until developer Steve Witkoff bought the property in 2017 with plans to open as The Drew. That also fell through. Koch Real Estate Investments bought the property in February 2021 for $350m.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in October

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 2.69 per cent year-on-year and an all-time November record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $714.5m, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 5 per cent year-on-year.