Fontainebleau Las Vegas starts taking restaurant reservations

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is set to open on December 13.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has begun taking dining reservations for its restaurants ahead of its December 13 opening. The resort will eventually host 36 restaurants and bars, with some to open in 2024.

The resort restaurant and bar collection features dining options from chefs and restaurateur partners including Evan Funke, Masa Ito, David Grutman, David “Papi” Einhorn, and Alan Yau.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas senior vice president of Food and Beverage, Anthony Olheiser, said: “After years of anticipation, excitement, and thoughtful planning, we are thrilled to offer our guests a first taste of these incredible new restaurants. Our restaurant collection represents our unwavering commitment to unforgettable dining, the innovative spirit of our in-house team, and the collaborative efforts between Fontainebleau Las Vegas and our esteemed partners.”

The 67-story venue will have 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customisable, indoor-outdoor meeting space and the forthcoming LIV and LIV Beach experiences.