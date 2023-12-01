Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.31bn in October

Revenue increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 2.69 per cent year-on-year and an all-time November record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $714.5m, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 5 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $894.8m of all revenue for the month, up 2 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 14.7 per cent to $420.2m. Baccarat led the way with $89.8m, 35 per cent ahead of October 2022.

Nevada sportsbooks won $68.1m, up 19.8 per cent or $11.2m compared to October 2022. Sportsbook wagers totalled $815.6m, down 11.4 per cent or $105.2m compared to last October ($920.8m). Mobile wagers totalled $537.2m, down 12.4 per cent. Mobile accounted for 65.9 per cent of all wagers.

The state collected $83.1m in percentage fees in November 2023 based upon the taxable revenues generated in October 2023. This represents an 8.72 per cent (or $6.6m) increase compared to the prior year’s November ($76.4m).