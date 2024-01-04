Temporary Circa Sportsbook opens at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas

The permanent sportsbook will open in March.

US.- The Circa Sportsbook has opened at the Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. A temporary venue will run until the permanent sportsbook opens in March. Located adjacent to the Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, it has two betting windows, two self-service betting kiosks and four TV screens displaying odds.

It’s Circa Sports’ fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and its first in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,600 square feet permanent sportsbook will feature various seating options, a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks.

Circa Sports also operates sportsbooks at the Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Tuscany Suites & Casino, The Pass Casino, and Legends Bay Casino in Nevada and mobile offerings in various states including Colorado and Iowa.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas finally held its opening ceremony on December 13

Fontainebleau Development hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 13 to celebrate the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer was joined by executives, local government officials, community dignitaries and VIPs.

Soffer joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on stage to receive the Key to the Strip. Fontainebleau Development and Fontainebleau Las Vegas were honoured with the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from senator Jacky Rosen, a Certificate of Special Congressional Commendation from representative Dina Titus and an official proclamation from assemblyman Howard Watts III.