Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces new appointments

Mark Tricano has been named as president of the resort.

US.- Fontainebleau Development has named Mark Tricano as president of the upcoming Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which is under construction and scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. He assumes a role provisionally held by Brett Mufson. Michelle Reda has been named chief casino marketing officer.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a joint development by Koch Real Estate Investments, the real estate investment arm of Koch Industries, and Fontainebleau Development, a hospitality and real estate group founded by chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer and led in partnership with Mufson as president.

Mufson said the new executives had proven to be extraordinary leaders: “Their passion, appreciation for excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit make each one of them a natural fit to complement the leadership team we have built to date. As stewards of our brand, its culture and heritage, we are thrilled to welcome them to Fontainebleau, as we look to establish ourselves as the pinnacle of luxury hospitality to a new generation of guests.”

Tricano has nearly 20 years of experience in the gaming, hospitality and finance sectors, including at Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group, Caesars Entertainment, Station Casinos, and JACK Entertainment. In Las Vegas, Tricano led Station Casinos’ Red Rock Resort, Casino and Spa as vice president and general manager.

Tricano said: “It is a tremendous honour to take on the responsibility of leading the Las Vegas team toward a defining moment in Las Vegas history. Fontainebleau Development’s leadership has conceived this resort with a unique, independent vision that sets it apart from everything there is, and anything there has ever been on the Strip.

“I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me, and the recognition of my decades-long love and commitment to the Las Vegas hospitality industry. I look forward to guiding the Fontainebleau Las Vegas team through these final months of construction, our grand opening, and beyond.”

Reda is a 25-year veteran of luxury hospitality and casino marketing for Las Vegas resorts. She spent 13 years at Wynn Resorts, including as vice president of casino marketing. She served on the opening team of Encore Las Vegas in 2008. Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Reda spent seven years with Caesars Entertainment as director of national casino marketing. She was also corporate senior vice president of Casino Marketing for Las Vegas-based Station Casinos.

Kimberly Virtuoso, who joined Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2022 as vice president of People, has been promoted to senior vice president of People. Virtuoso is overseeing the resort’s human resources strategy and recently launched the online recruitment portal that will lead to the hiring of future Fontainebleau Las Vegas employees.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is set to open in December of 2023 on 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District on the northern end of the Strip.