Focus Gaming News secures “Media of the Year” Award again at SiGMA Europe

For the second year in a row, Focus Gaming News was named “Best Media” at the SiGMA B2C Awards.

Malta.- Last night (14 November), a new edition of the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards was held to recognise those players who have had a positive impact on the industry.

At the awards, which took place within the framework of SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the largest European exhibitions dedicated to the online gaming industry, Focus Gaming News was named “Gaming Media of the Year” at the SiGMA Awards, for the second year in a row!

This award comes at an unbeatable time for the media, which last year won the award for best media in both Europe and LatAm, and this year landed in Brazil with the launch of its new site in Portuguese.

Focus Gaming News has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding its reach through a comprehensive suite of industry reports, news, interviews, and event coverage. At the heart of this growth lies the same commitment to quality and thoroughness that has always distinguished the medium.

Fernando Saffores, founder and CEO of Focus Gaming News said, after receiving the award: “I am extremely happy that our company has been honoured with the prestigious title of the Online Gaming Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of our incredible team.

“Winning this award is not just a recognition of our efforts but a celebration of the vibrant community that surrounds Focus Gaming News. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support you have bestowed upon us.

“This accolade wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work, creativity, and commitment of every team member. Together, we’ve forged a path in the dynamic world of online gaming media, and this award is a reflection of our collective efforts.

“As the owner, I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together. This award is not just a trophy; it’s a symbol of our shared success and a motivation to continue pushing boundaries in delivering top-notch content and experiences.

“Thank you to the SiGMA organisers, and a special mention to his founder, Eman Pulis, for this incredible honour, and thank you to our amazing community for being the heartbeat of Focus Gaming News.

“Here’s to many more milestones and successes on our journey together.”

SiGMA Europe 2023, “the mother of all conferences,” got underway yesterday in Malta amidst a buzz of excitement and expectation, drawing influencers, innovators, and industry giants from across the globe.

During the three-day summit, attendees will be able to visit the booths from the most renowned industry players, including 1xBet, Amusnet, BetConstruct, BGaming, CreedRoomz, CT Interactive, Digitain, EGT Digital, ELA Games, Endorphina, FinteqHub, Galaxsys, MegaPari, ReferOn, Soft2Bet, Uplatform, WA.Technology and many more.

Visitors can also meet Focus Gaming News at booth #3178! The exhibits will continue until Thursday (November 16) with presentations about the rise of esports, the future of online casinos, and how to build a successful affiliate marketing program for a gaming company.

“In Malta Week this year, quality content takes centre stage”

SiGMA founder and CEO Eman Pulis told Focus Gaming News ahead of the event that this year, “quality content takes centre stage.”

He further stated: “With a lineup of expert speakers, delegates can anticipate engaging in discussions on trending topics. From GambleFi to TradFi, Web3 marketing to AML, a wide spectrum of subjects will be on the debate table.

“The shifting regulatory landscape in Europe, including the new AI Act and proactive policies, will also be explored, along with the future of ChatGPT models and generative AI. On the 13th, interactive workshops will delve into both emerging and established markets, featuring practical exercises and real-life case studies.

“The event culminates with an iGaming Masterclass, providing a comprehensive learning experience. Top keynote speakers, influencers, and panellists include entrepreneur Dr Sara Al Madani, the Prime Minister of Malta, the Hon. Minister for EU funds and Lands, Silvio Schembri, Kate Hancock, David Meltzer, Andre Fluellen, and Andres Meneses.”