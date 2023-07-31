Focus Gaming News expands into Brazil

The recently named LatAm Media of the Year provider is launching a dedicated Brazilian website providing news in Portuguese.

Brasil.- All eyes are on Brazil at the moment as the country prepares to regulate sports betting. Analysts see the country as one of the region and the world’s largest potential markets. In this context, Focus Gaming News is pleased to announce its expansion with the launch of a dedicated Brazilian site, Focus Gaming New Brazil.

With a team of local reporters, Focus Gaming News Brazil will provide news and analysis on the incipient Brazilian gambling market in Portuguese for Brazilian gaming executives and employees, regulators and anyone interested in developments in the industry.

A new site with the same quality

Focus Gaming News was named LatAm Media of the Year at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2023 and Best Online Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards 2022. The company has long covered news in the Latin America region through its Spanish-language site Focus Gaming News LatAm. It now adds a fourth outet and a new language to its portfolio, deeping its commitment to covering the LatAm region’s gambling sector with news on operators, providers, regulators and gaming associations.

Fernando Saffores, CEO and founder of Focus Gaming News, said: “We are proud and excited about this new launch for Focus Gaming News. It will allow us to bring Brazilian readers the latest news and updates from the gaming industry, sports betting online gaming and much more.

“Our commitment to informative, accurate and engaging content remains unwavering. Furthermore, together with our team of contributors and the support of our partners and readers, we look forward to shaping the future of gaming journalism, not just in Brazil, but also in other markets.”

In 2022, Focus Gaming News launched a three-year plan to renovate its sites, content and tools, adding audio news. Now the same features are available to Brazilian readers.

Why choose Focus Gaming News Brazil?

Daily News: stay informed with daily news covering all aspects of the gambling industry in Brazil, including sports betting and lottery. Focus Gaming News Brazil will cover all the details of everything from legislative updates to new product launches.

Expert analysis: find in-depth insights and analysis to understand the market dynamics and trends shaping the gaming landscape.

Exclusive interviews with key players, regulators and opinion leaders from the gambling sector in Brazil.

Easy to use interface: our website is designed with users in mind, offering a smooth and intuitive browsing experience on all devices.

Why Brazil?

President Inacio Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed off on Brazil’s provisional sports betting regulation. Brazil’s National Congress could block the measure, but for now, sports betting is effectively legal. Meanwhile, the regulation of casino gambling and Jogo do Bicho remains on the agenda despite opposition from evangelical politicians.

The country has a population of 214.3 million and a strong sporting culture, particularly in football, giving it the potential to become a huge market for gambling, and sports betting in particular. Focus Gaming News will continue to provide news on the Brazilian market in English on Focus Gaming News and in Spanish at Focus Gaming News Latam. The company also runs Focus Gaming News, Asia Pacific.