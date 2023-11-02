Eman Pulis: “At SiGMA Group we aim to redefine gambling into stigma-free entertainment that fuels business opportunity and growth”

Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder, sat down with Focus Gaming News and he talked about the next edition of SiGMA Europe Summit 2023, which will be held in Malta next November 13th to 17th.

Exclusive interview.- SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the online gaming industry sector, will be held in Malta, with a newly expanded venue to accommodate the expected 20000+ delegates, 700 exhibitors, and upwards of 600 operators. Focus Gaming News spoke with Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder, about the expo and their expectations.

What are your main expectations for this edition of SiGMA? How many visitors do you calculate will be attending the expo?

This unique space is poised to host 25,000 delegates this November. We’ve outgrown all traditional expo venues in Malta, so we had to think outside the box. Our answer? A custom transformation of the Mediterranean Maritime Hub, a shipbuilding yard located in one of Malta’s most picturesque areas. The excitement is palpable – we can’t wait to welcome the world’s gaming community to Malta – an island which continues to lead as Europe’s hub for the industry.

We hope to create a safe and responsible environment for the gambling industry – with a single platform for education, regulation, innovation and entertainment. Through this, we aim to redefine gambling into stigma-free entertainment that fuels business opportunity and growth.

“The excitement is palpable – we can’t wait to welcome the world’s gaming community to Malta – an island which continues to lead as Europe’s hub for the industry.” Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder.

How have you planned the expo space and what can attendees expect to see during the visit? Can you reveal to us any surprise?

In 2023, the SiGMA Group experienced remarkable growth, marked by exciting partnerships, acquisitions, and a whirlwind of global events. However, the true magic unfolds during Malta Week, and we have something extraordinary in store.

Our venue is a true gem, featuring a vast 32,000-square-meter space, outdoor exhibitions, a delectable custom food court, and an awe-inspiring exhibition space. “The sky’s the limit” becomes a reality here!

With super yachts as booths, a lineup of fun networking events from fun runs to poker tournaments, and convenient water taxis, delegates will embark on a festival experience like no other. All set against the stunning backdrop of Valletta, Malta’s capital and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

What can you tell us about this year’s conference agenda? Can you anticipate any interesting discussion?

In Malta Week this year, quality content takes centre stage. With a lineup of expert speakers, delegates can anticipate engaging in discussions on trending topics. From GambleFi to TradFi, Web3 marketing to AML, a wide spectrum of subjects will be on the debate table.

The shifting regulatory landscape in Europe, including the new AI Act and proactive policies, will also be explored, along with the future of ChatGPT models and generative AI. On the 13th, interactive workshops will delve into both emerging and established markets, featuring practical exercises and real-life case studies.

The event culminates with an iGaming Masterclass, providing a comprehensive learning experience. Top keynote speakers, influencers, and panellists include entrepreneur Dr Sara Al Madani, the Prime Minister of Malta, the Hon. Minister for EU funds and Lands, Silvio Schembri, Kate Hancock, David Meltzer, Andre Fluellen, and Andres Meneses.

What new trends do you think will be discussed during the expo?

AI and machine learning have their fingers in every pie – from personalisation and predictive analytics to optimizing the player experience. Several of our panels are set to take an in-depth look at how the gaming sector can leverage emerging technology.

“In Malta Week this year, quality content takes centre stage. With a lineup of expert speakers, delegates can anticipate engaging in discussions on trending topics.” Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder.

Additionally, the expansion of responsible gaming measures underscores the commitment to player well-being – finding the right balance between entertainment and regulation will be a key part of the discussion.

SiGMA’s editions reflect how the industry evolves every year. What do you consider are the main changes reflected in the last years?

I think that the message this year is innovation, and I think that artificial intelligence will take the lead. With COVID-19 firmly in the past, the industry is stronger than ever, with more and more regions embracing a safe and regulated gambling industry. Giving both the B2B and the B2C side of the business new and exciting avenues to explore.