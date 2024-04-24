Focus Gaming News secures “Best iGaming Media of the Year” Award again at SiGMA Americas

For the second year in a row, Focus Gaming News was named the “Best iGaming Media of the Year” at the prestigious SiGMA Awards.

Brazil.- Last night (April 23) saw another edition of the prestigious SiGMA Americas Awards, which highlight the people and companies that represent the industry.

During the awards, which took place at UM Rooftop in São Paolo Focus Gaming News was named “Best iGaming Media of the Year”, for the second year in a row!

The company had already won the award at SiGMA Americas 2023 and won the award for best media at the last three SiGMA Europe Awards, further cementing the work Focus Gaming News has been doing in the industry as a leading news outlet.

This year, in addition, Fernando Saffores, CEO and founder of Focus Gaming News, was nominated in the “CEO of the Year” category, which also reflects the growth of the media.

Fernando Saffores said, after receiving the award: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Focus Gaming News.”

“Winning the Best Gaming Media award once again is a true validation of our efforts to provide insightful and comprehensive coverage of the gaming industry. We’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in gaming journalism.”

“Last but not least, I want to express a special mention to our team, partners and readers. We couldn’t have achieved this without their support.”

During the ceremony, Digitain took the award for “Best Online Sportsbook Provider” while Evolution won as the “Best Live Casino Provider”. Galaxsys was awarded “Most Played Game” for “Ninja Crash” and WA.Technology was recognised as “Best Turnkey Solution“. CreedRoomz was announced “Best Dedicated Table Provider” while Pascal Gaming won “Best Crash Game”.

1xBet won the award for “Best Esport Operator” and Sportradar won “Best Virtual Sports Provider”. In addition, Tom Ustunel of Sportingtech won the award for “CEO of the Year”.

SiGMA Americas 2024 kicks off today at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil with more than 10,000 delegates and over 300 exhibitors.

The event, which is considered one of the most important in the iGaming industry in Latin America comes at a crucial time for the Brazilian gaming industry, which is eagerly awaiting the vote on Bill 2.234/23, which legalises casinos, bingo, Jogo do Bicho and online gambling.

Throughout the two days, there will also be various conferences on responsible gambling, online gambling, the role of influencers, digital marketing and affiliate programmes. In addition, on 25 April there will be a panel on cryptocurrencies and payment platforms and another on emerging technologies such as AI and Blockchain.