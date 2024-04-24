WA.Technology wins Best Turnkey Solution 2024 at SiGMA Americas Awards

The company also recently won the 'Best Aggregator Award' at the 2024 SiGMA Eurasia Awards.

This recognition highlights WA.Technology’s commitment to innovation and its impactful presence in the LatAm market.

Press release.- WA.Technology was recognized for its outstanding contributions to the iGaming industry, securing the award for ‘Best Turnkey Solution 2024’ at the SiGMA Americas Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and its impactful presence in the LatAm market.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, “The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our focus has always been on providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of our clients and partners. Winning ‘Best Turnkey Solution 2024’ reinforces our position as a leader in the global iGaming sector and motivates us to continue our mission of delivering exceptional service.”

The awards celebrate WA.Technology’s successful expansion and the enhancement of its comprehensive suite of igaming solutions, including the highly acclaimed WA.Platform, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Fantasy, WA.Lottery, and WA.Poker verticals, as well as the recently launched WA.Affiliates management solution.

See also: Wilder Brito, WA.Technology: “Meeting regulatory changes as they evolve is the main challenge in an emerging market as the Brazilian”

The company also recently won the ‘Best Aggregator Award’ at the 2024 SiGMA Eurasia Awards held on February 26 in Dubai. As WA.Technology continues to forge ahead, the continued recognition serves as milestones in the company’s journey of industry leadership and innovation.