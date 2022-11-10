Visit Uplatform at SiGMA Malta and win big!

Uplatform hopes to make the event a very memorable one for visitors.

Press release.- Uplatform, a sports betting and online casino platform provider, has announced that it will be exhibiting at Sigma 2022 from November 15-17, 2022, at stand G8 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Center (MFCC Malta). This will be the last event of what has been, to say the least, a busy year.

Uplatform hopes to make the event a very memorable one for visitors. Uplatform’s stand will feature an amusing buzz-wire game with great valuable prizes. The goal will be to move a wire wand loop along a copper wire “maze” without touching it.

When the loop meets the wire, it “BUZZes.” Anyone who plays this game and completes the task has a shot at winning some fantastic prizes from Uplatform. The fastest will receive a brand-new iPhone for the efforts put in.

And of course, Uplatform will have a team of experts there to talk about the company, its award-winning sportsbook, and how they can help you launch or expand your sports betting and online casino business in any market around the world.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments like delicious fresh coffee, unique sparkling cocktails from talented barmen, and a lot of other entertaining activities.

Nelli Melik, Uplatform’s Sales Team Lead, stated: “Since the beginning of the year, Uplatform has been on the road. From London to Amsterdam, Singapore to Barcelona – the latter brought us the Rising Star award which should pave the way for many others.

Uplatform’s last stop for 2022 is SiGMA Malta and the company is delighted to be exhibiting there. The company stated: “We’re excited to meet with potential operators and work with new B2B providers to grow our solutions and get better results. At SiGMA, we anticipate intense emotions, tough challenges, and amazing networking.”

Stop by Uplatform’s stand G8 to speak with Uplatform specialists about their unique business solutions. Visit https://sigmamalta.uplatform.com/ to schedule a meeting with the team.