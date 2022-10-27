Amusnet Interactive showcases its remarkable portfolio at SiGMA Europe 2022

Amusnet Interactive will attend SiGMA Europe from November 15 to 17.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive is excited to attend one of the largest exhibitions in the iGaming industry – SiGMA Europe from November 15 to 17. The provider will showcase its portfolio of entertaining slots, advanced keno games, and cutting-edge live casino platforms.

Come to the outstanding G5 stand to meet the team and try exciting titles like 20 Golden Coins, 100 Bulky Fruits, Diamond Plus, Fruity Time, and many more. In September Amusnet Interactive released its first charity slot – Drops of Water. It is unique because for the first time the provider has created a completely new game dedicated to supporting a cause. The game itself stands out in the iGaming content because of its theme and charity element.

SiGMA Europe is one of the largest iGaming exhibitions in Europe, bringing together leading gambling projects from all over the world in Malta’s largest convention centre. Don’t hesitate to join Amusnet Interactive stand – G5, and try the newest and most popular games!

Ivo Georgiev, Managing Director of Amusnet Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to join one of the biggest events in the industry – SiGMA Europe. Our teams work very hard to deliver some of the finest games on the market. We look forward to meeting with our existing and potential partners and catching up.”