Pascal Gaming goes in for SiGMA Malta

Press release.- Pascal Gaming is heading to the Maltese archipelago to participate in the SiGMA Europe event on November 14-18. It is a worldwide gaming festival that brings together operators, providers, IT professionals, innovators and investors from different fields like casinos, land-based and crypto betting for several days.

The highly anticipated summit will be held at MFCC, in the heart of stunning Malta. It promises to be incredibly efficient and fun with various panels, discussions, workshops and lots of live shows. Pascal Gaming is truly excited about its attendance and a wonderful chance to network with industry experts.

During the expo, the brand will showcase its engaging Bet On Games, Table Games, Arcades, Lottery & Slots game lines, the one-of-a-kind Gravity solution that features exceptional games for bet shops. What’s more, a brand new prediction game called Champion Challenge will be introduced ahead of the World Cup, thus sparking interest among football enthusiasts.

SiGMA Europe is an excellent place for the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience, as well as the establishment of new connections and beneficial partnerships. Pascal Gaming will be at Stand N S84, happy to present its products to all interested and answer any questions that may arise. With such a professional audience in such a great environment, any idea is likely to become a reality, enabling further advances across the industry.

