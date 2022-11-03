Adam Calleja Urry: “As 2022 winds down, we are already excited at what 2023 has in store for BetConstruct”

Adam Calleja Urry, business development director at SoftConstruct Malta granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about BetConstruct’s prospects for the future and the company’s upcoming attendance at SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- The end of 2022 is approaching and it is time to analyze and start planning for the next year.

To discuss that and BetConstruct’s upcoming participation in SiGMA Europe 2022, Focus Gaming News spoke with Adam Calleja Urry, business development director at SoftConstruct Malta.

BetConstruct will be present at SiGMA Europe. What will be the company’s proposal for this event?

BetConstruct’s presence at SIGMA Europe will focus on highlighting the flexibility of our products and how they can benefit our partners and operators alike within the industry. We will also be showcasing our latest product within the crypto space, our very own cryptocurrency and exchange; FastToken & FastEx Exchange.

“Sigma Europe provides the perfect platform for BetConstruct to be able to target a wider audience of how any of our products can fit the needs of both new and existing operators in the industry.” Adam Calleja Urry, Business Development Director/Malta.

Whether it’s dedicated products such as Live Casino or Casino Games to a full-blown Sports & Casino platform using our Whitelabel and Turnkey solutions, BetConstruct can provide all of this as part of our ‘one stop shop’ solution.

Many of the conferences that will take place at SiGMA Europe will be focused on cryptocurrencies. What is your opinion regarding the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the industry?

One of the questions we get asked frequently is what the future has in store for the industry and how Cryptocurrencies will fit into the whole ecosystem. Many believe that cryptos and blockchain technology will be a huge part of the future and BetConstruct is a firm believer and advocate of this.

Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology bring a wealth of value to the table, both in terms of payments and also from a technology point of view too. This is something extremely sought after in the industry and is a big positive that so many are embracing the new era we are heading towards.

Like most new technologies early participants will get rewarded in the long run whilst others run the risk of getting left behind.

BetConstruct has recently launched its own cryptocurrency called FastToken, currently in its token sale stage, private sale phase. This is also complemented by a full ecosystem called FastEx together with a crypto exchange known as FastEx Exchange.

SiGMA Europe will take place on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022, what are your expectations for one of the biggest sporting events in the world?

It’s a completely new prospect having the World Cup played during the last two months of the year. Traditionally, the ‘quiet’ months of the summer are taken over by the World Cup and the numerous marketing campaigns leading up to the event.

This time round, campaigns will start very late as we can see and we do expect there to be a knock-on effect for the start of the year, but from a Sports perspective, the World Cup is THE event that attracts everyone’s interest.

BetConstruct has also recently launched an additional feature to our Sportsbook platform right in time for the World Cup called BetBuilder. This is a very popular tool amongst sportsbook operators and players alike, providing the possibility of building your custom bet based on a number of different variables which then get added to the betslip.

What plans does BetConstruct have for the rest of the year?

BetConstruct’s plans for the rest of the year are split into two as we first look to have a very successful World Cup with all of our partners. Secondly, we are hosting a major event in BetConstruct’s HQ in Yerevan, Armenia. Harmony 3.0 will be held just after Sigma for all of our existing and prospective partners, with the launch of our latest product; FastEx being the focus and highlight of the event.

As we reflect on what has been a very busy year for all BetConstruct teams, we can look back with pride at all of the company’s achievements throughout the year.

Apart from launching new products, and improved services, we have also participated in practically all major industry events and expos around the world, including all the Sigma conferences and Sigma C-Level gatherings.

The importance of these events is critical to our success as we look to put the pandemic behind us where we were deprived of the opportunities to meet with our partners in person, and participate physically in expos that always generate a lot of interest in our products and services.

As 2022 winds down, we are already excited at what 2023 has in store for BetConstruct and our partners, with several new products and surprises on the horizon as we strive to be innovative and maintain our status as one of the industry’s market leaders.