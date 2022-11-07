Stretch Network takes part in SiGMA Malta

Stretch Network will showcase its global network, as well as cash games and more.

Press release.- From November 14th to 18th, Stretch Network will be participating in SiGMA Malta, a worldwide gaming festival that intends to gather industry professionals together to do a profitable business.

During the event, Stretch Network will showcase its global network, the far-stretched opportunities, as well as Cash Games and various tournaments, promotions and best-of-breed features.

At SiGMA Malta, for the first time, they will bring their new feature SONIC to the table and come to evoke new feelings and excitement among the attendees. SONIC is a fast-paced cash game mode that enables players to move to a different table with different opponents in each hand, which increases both the number of hands played and the retention rate of players in cash games. More details will be revealed on the spot.

Stretch Network is delighted to be a part of this important event. The team is looking forward to the best workshops, business negotiations and exchange of experience with their current partners, and, of course, the beginning of new cooperations.

Hopefully, all parties can reap the benefits of both giving and receiving essential ideas. Stretch Network will be at Stand S88, all set to help the participants with anything they may need.

