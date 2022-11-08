Galaxsys creative games studio to attend SiGMA Europe

The team of creative professionals from the Galaxsys is heading to their final event for the year, Sigma Europe.

Press release.- SiGMA is the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry. This November, the SiGMA Group is organizing the expo for industry leaders from across the globe to enjoy networking, workshops, and brainstorming in Malta.

Even though GALAXSYS gaming studio was founded only a year ago, during this year, the company has already come a long way and succeeded in forming a highly professional team consisting of 60+ iGaming veterans. Besides, the fast-growing company has participated in five major gaming events and is inviting visitors to its stand (G4).

Whether you’re interested in games, where players are rewarded for their skills, or you are looking for fast-paced games, you will find the perfect gaming portfolio at Galaxsys’ disposal, as the team has a great variety of fast and skill games developed by iGaming veterans. At the Stand G4, the managing team will introduce the games and reveal the mutual benefits of future cooperation.

