Eman Pulis “SiGMA Malta will exceed all expectations”

SiGMA’s founder and CEO fills us in on the preparations for the next show, the feedback from SiGMA Balkans/CIS and more news.

Cyprus.- Eman Pulis didn’t take any time out while the pandemic put a hold on live events. Instead, SiGMA used the time to prepare to go “beyond its comfort zone” with new offerings for the online gambling market and wider tech sphere. Speaking from Limassol, Cyprus, where SiGMA is opening new offices, Pulis gives us all the latest.

“The feedback from SiGMA Balkans/CIS has been overwhelming.” SiGMA founder and CEO Eman Pulis.

The recent big development was the first edition of SiGMA Balkans/CIS, originally planned in Kyiv but relocated to Belgrade. “The feedback from SiGMA Balkans/CIS has been overwhelming,” Pulis says, noting that more than 2,500 delegates attended the event.

“What made it interesting was that wherever I was looking around, I could hardly recognise folks I’ve done business with before,” he added. “The mix was truly Balkan and CIS. I think the show is there to stay and it will keep growing.”

The big news is that for its next edition in September 2023, SiGMA Balkans/CIS will move to Limassol in Cyprus, where SiGMA is opening offices. “There’s a sizzling network of CIS-based companies in Limassol,” Pulis says. “We have been listening to our crowd and I think we have some interesting surprises up our sleeves.”

But before then we have this year’s main event still to look forward to. SiGMA Malta takes place from November 14 to 18. “We’ve come up with a number of initiatives that are set to raise the bar once again for SiGMA and Malta come November,” Pulis says.

“We can see that gaming and emerging tech are coming closer and closer together. In the next eight years, you will not be able to separate one from the other.” SiGMA founder and CEO Eman Pulis.

One of the new initiatives is the attendance of venture capital investors. “We’re leaving no stone unturned to invite the most successful VCs and angel investors to SiGMA,” Pulis promises. Meanwhile, Affiliate Grand Slam brings a fresh bloodline of affiliates to the conference and AIBC will focus on tech, blockchain, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, metaverse and NFTs.

“All of that is coming closer and closer to igaming and we are in the eye of the storm, and we’re seeing this crowd coming to SiGMA,” Pulis says. He believes that “virtually all casinos” will eventually embrace cryptocurrency as a form of payment. “We’re not talking about black markets or grey markets. We’re talking about regulated markets accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.”

“We’re going to see peer-to-peer sports betting also taking shape and we’re going to see the emergence of casinos on the metaverse,” Pulis adds. “I know our VC fund is already investing in a number of those initiatives.”

