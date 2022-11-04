Tsvetomira Drumeva, EGT Digital: “SIGMA is a show of global scale and we expect to welcome guests from many different parts of the world”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shares with Focus Gaming News her expectations for the upcoming edition of SiGMA Europe 2022.

Exclusive interview.- In less than two weeks a new edition of SiGMA Europe will get underway in Malta. SiGMA Europe is one of the most important shows in the industry and is considered the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the expectations of the show, its products and plans of the company for the rest of the year.

EGT Digital will participate in SiGMA Europe. What expectations do you have for this event?

Yes, EGT Digital will take part in SIGMA Malta for the second year in a row. This is one of the most important shows in the iGaming industry and we are very happy that we will be able to present our latest highly-potential products at this year’s edition.

What innovations and products do you plan to bring there?

Along with the well-known gaming solutions of EGT Digital’s portfolio, we will showcase the newest modules of our all-in-one betting platform X-Nave which is constantly gaining popularity among the providers and operators thanks to its multiple features giving the technology and tools for building a successful online gaming business. We will demonstrate brand-new online games as well.

EGT Digital took part in different events this year. What conclusions did you draw from each event you attended?

Most of the exhibitions we attended this year had local significance. Our presence there was mandatory in order to demonstrate how much we value our customers and partners from those regions.

“Unlike these events, SIGMA is a show of a global scale and we expect to welcome at our booth guests from many different parts of the world.” Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital.

At G2E Las Vegas you showcased the all-in-one platform X-Nave, and the self-service betting terminals. What was the feedback you received from the public?

We are proud to say that this year’s edition of G2E Las Vegas was extremely successful for us. We concluded a lot of deals with numerous strategic partners from the LatAm region.

EGT Digital is developing at a very high pace. Did you expect to have such rapid growth?

EGT Digital is developing at a very high pace indeed. One of the main investments of EGT for the last few years is its subsidiary EGT Digital, and our main sales channels are our offices, which are staffed by very well-prepared sales managers who are familiar with the needs and requirements of our customers.

An additional plus is the fact that the EGT brand is well-known in the gaming industry and we are currently enhancing the trust we have built up over the years.

How is the rest of the year going for EGT Digital?

During the rest of the year, we are planning to continue developing innovative and attractive products, which will strengthen our top positions in the iGaming market.