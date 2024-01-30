Flutter starts trading on New York Stock Exchange

Flutter Entertainment opted for a secondary listing in New York due to the growing importance of FanDuel.

US.- Flutter Entertainment commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday (January 29) ) under the FLUT symbol. The Ireland-based group, which has been listed in London since May 2019, decided to opt for a new secondary listing in New York due to the growing importance of its US business, FanDuel.

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said: “With our NYSE listing effective today, this is a pivotal moment for the group as we make Flutter more accessible to US-based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets.”

Flutter has cancelled its current secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin. Flutter will, however, maintain its main listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the FLTR ticker symbol.

Flutter’s brands include Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming and PokerStars. While it is putting a major focus on FanDuel in the US, it has made new acquisitions in Europe, acquiring Sisal in Italy and 51 per cent of MaxBet in Serbia in the past year and a half.

Last week, Flutter confirmed that Rich Hayward had been promoted to the new position of managing director of Betfair. He previously served as the brand’s UK and Ireland commercial director.