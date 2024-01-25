Flutter’s Dublin listing ceases trading

The Irish gambling giant has ceased trading on the Dublin Euronext Exchange.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment Plc announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it had ceased trading its ordinary shares on the Dublin Euronext Exchange. The move is part of its preparations to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the FLUT symbol on Monday, January 29.

Flutter had kept its Dublin listing after the 2016 merger of Paddy Power and Betfair and the subsequent 2018 merger with The Stars Group. However, the group decided to cancel the Dublin listing because it was “appropriate to maintain just two listings to minimise regulatory complexities”. The Dublin Euronext Exchange will officially delist it on Monday.

The new NYSE listing will run alongside the company’s primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where it trades under the FLTR ticker and forms part of the FTSE100 list of companies. The new listing is still subject to SEC approval of Flutter’s Form 20-F Registration Statement.

In a pre-close 2023 trading update, Flutter reported revenue of £9.5bn for 2023, a 25 per cent rise in revenue year-on-year.

Earlier this week, Flutter confirmed that Rich Hayward had been promoted to the new position of managing director of Betfair. He previously served as the brand’s UK and Ireland commercial director.