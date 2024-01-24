Flutter names Rich Hayward as MD of Betfair

Hayward has served as Betfair UK and Ireland commercial director since 2019.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has confirmed that Rich Hayward has been promoted to the new position of managing director of Betfair. He previously served as the brand’s UK and Ireland commercial director.

Hayward joined Betfair as a commercial graduate in September 2008. He has moved up through several positions and also served as integration director at Paddy Power Betfair before taking up the commercial director role in August 2019.

Hayward wrote on LinkedIn: “The Betfair dream continues. The excitement and enjoyment is as big now as it was for me on day one back in 2008. The culture and the team are such a privilege to be part of and every day continues to be a thrilling education.

“With that, I’m thrilled to announce that I have been appointed managing director at Betfair for Flutter UK & Ireland. I’m excited to get going and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Flutter’s US listing

Flutter Entertainment aims to make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2024. The Ireland-based group, which has been listed in London since May 2019, decided to opt for a new secondary listing in New York due to the growing importance of its US business, FanDuel.

Flutter plans to cancel its current secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin on the same date. STOXX removed Flutter from its EUROSTOXX Index from December 18. The group said it had decided to cancel the Dublin listing because it was “appropriate to maintain just two listings to minimise regulatory complexities”.

In September, Flutter bought a 51 per cent stake in MaxBet for €141m. It said acquiring a stake in the Serbian omnichannel sports betting and gaming operator formed part of its expansion plans in the Balkans. Flutter will have the option to buy the remaining 49 per cent of MaxBet in 2029.