Flutter sets target date for New York listing

The group’s secondary listing is expected to go ahead next month.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has announced that it is aiming to make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2024. The Ireland-based group, which has been listed in London since May 2019, decided to opt for a new secondary listing in New York due to the growing importance of its US business, FanDuel.

Flutter plans to cancel its current secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin on the same date. STOXX will remove Flutter from its EUROSTOXX Index from December 18.

The group said it had decided to cancel the Dublin listing because it was “appropriate to maintain just two listings to minimise regulatory complexities”.

It added: “Flutter’s premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and inclusion in the FTSE 100 index will not be affected by the addition of this US listing. Flutter’s shares will continue to trade on the LSE under its existing ticker symbol: FLTR. From the point of the US listing, Flutter will also trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol: FLUT.”

Flutter’s brands include Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming and PokerStars. While it is putting a major focus on FanDuel in the US, it has made new acquisitions in Europe, acquiring Sisal in Italy and 51 per cent of MaxBet in Serbia in the past year and a half.