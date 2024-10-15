FBMDS and Estrela Bet kick-off online casino gaming alliance with Ronaldinho Crash

Ronaldinho Crash features the legendary Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Press release.- FBM Digital Systems (FBMDS), a provider of online casino games and video bingo solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Estrela Bet, an online casino in Brazil. This deal aims to deliver an innovative and thrilling gaming experience, through the Ronaldinho Crash game, with a distinctly Brazilian identity to the ever-growing Brazilian market.

The partnership kicks-off with a goal, through the launch of Ronaldinho Crash, a highly anticipated crash game featuring the legendary Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The company stated that the unique combination of emotion and thrill allows players to immerse themselves in an exciting, fast-paced game with memorable visuals and gameplay, while connecting to their passion for football.

Already generating significant buzz, Ronaldinho Crash serves as a key title for both brands, showing FBMDS’ ability to continuously innovate in different areas of casino iGaming. Both FBMDS and Estrela Bet share a deep connection to Brazilian culture, particularly through football — one of the nation’s most cherished traditions.

Renato Almeida, director at the FBM Group, said: “It is widespread football has long been a staple in the leisure lives of Brazilians, and this partnership truly understands the desires and behaviors of Brazilian players. With this collaboration, we will bring a variety of emotions designed to evoke a sense of familiarity, while still providing a fresh, modern twist that players will love from this crash gaming emerging trend.”

Ronaldinho Crash is just the beginning of a lineup that promises to push the boundaries of online gaming, while keeping players engaged with the latest innovations that both companies have to offer. According to the firm, FBMDS continues to lead by bringing new, exciting concepts to the market, leveraging its extensive experience not just in crash games, but also in the video bingo, slots and table games segments.

Fellipe Fraga, business director at Estrela Bet, explained: “This collaboration between two well-established online casino staples with strong Brazilian roots will not only expand the range of entertainment offered to players in the market, but also enhance the overall experience we like to deliver our players, by blending the worlds of football and casino gaming.”

The company said: “FBMDS is well-known for its leading position video bingo games, a category that has found widespread popularity in Brazil, Mexico, and many other countries, combining tradition and entertainment in a way that resonates with local players.”

While Ronaldinho Crash emphasizes the bond between football and crash gaming, FBMDS will continue to deliver its signature video bingo games alongside a diverse range of titles and game categories that capture the spirit and energy of Brazilian entertainment.