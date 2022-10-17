FanDuel TV launches new NBA show

The show is hosted by former ESPN alum Michelle Beadle and former NBA star Chandler Parsons.

US.- Fanduel Group’s cable television network FanDuel TV has announced that it has launched a new NBA-centric show named Run it Back. The show is hosted by former ESPN alum Michelle Beadle and former NBA star Chandler Parsons. Stadium Insider and writer for The Athletic Shams Charania will appear as an analyst.

The Run it Back show started yesterday (October 17) and will air Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10.00am ET. Beadle and Parsons discuss the day’s biggest NBA games and league news. NBA content creator Eddie Gonzalez serves as producer and on-air contributor.

FanDuel’s chief commercial officer Mike Raffensperger said: “FanDuel TV was designed for viewers to watch and wager and Run it Back will bring a 360° view of the NBA including wagering trends to our audience. Every NBA season offers its own unique intrigue and as the narrative of each season unfolds Run it Back will be there every step of the way.”

Charania will also partner with FanDuel and use FanDuel Sportsbook odds in his news reporting on social media. This is a first-of-its-kind deal where an NBA journalist will source news from an official NBA sportsbook partner.

In August, FanDuel Group confirmed the launch of its FanDuel TV service, which includes a distributed linear cable television network and OTT platform FanDuel+. The service went live in September, becoming the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports betting content.

FanDuel customers can access FanDuel+ for free through their accounts. Media personality Kay Adams was named as the FanDuel TV network headliner. Adams hosts a live morning show broadcast from Monday to Friday featuring guests from the sports and entertainment industries.

Sports analyst Pat McAfee joined FanDuel TV as a content producer while Lisa Kerney continues to host her sports betting show “More Ways to Win”.

FanDuel becomes Gaming Society’s first sportsbook partnership

Fanduel has signed a partnership with sports betting and gaming platform Gaming Society to become the platform’s first official sportsbook partner. Through the deal, FanDuel will sponsor Gaming Society’s NFL-focused newsletter, which analyses sports betting and gamification. The newsletter will include regular betting tips in a weekly segment titled “The Betting Academy”.

Jaymee Messler, CEO of Gaming Society, said: “At Gaming Society, we are continuing to expand content and engagement features for sports fans, and we are thrilled to partner with FanDuel with a shared goal of making sports betting more inclusive and welcoming to all sports fans, and women fans in particular.